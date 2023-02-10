McIntosh County teacher accused of having sex with three students

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to Superior Court records on May 26, 2016, the state dismissed this case due to insufficient evidence.

A former McIntosh County math teacher remains in jail after her arrest on suspicion of having sex with three of her students, the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office said.

Lori Carmichael Quigley, 41, is charged with three counts of sexual assault upon a person under supervision or discipline, Maj. Danny Lowe said.

All three of the male students at McIntosh Academy were at least 16, Lowe said.

Although 16 is the age of consent in Georgia, the law forbids school personnel from having sex with students.

All of the sexual encounters occurred on school property, Lowe said. He did not elaborate but said Quigley had taught the victims.

Quigley resigned her job a couple of weeks ago but has not admitted any wrongdoing, Lowe said.

She was arrested Friday and has been denied bail, he said.

