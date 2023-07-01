McIntosh man convicted for shooting outside strip club

Jul. 1—A McIntosh County man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a bouncer in 2020 outside of the Red Carpet Lounge in Brunswick.

Dillon Andrews, 28, of Townsend, was convicted by a Glynn County jury of aggravated assault and other charges for shooting a man who had been in an altercation with Andrews' friend following a night of drinking at the strip club on F Street in Brunswick.

Evidence presented at the trial this week showed that Andrews and two of his friends had been at the lounge on Sept. 26, 2020, until around 2 a.m., when the club closed. Andrews, who was intoxicated, had left ahead of his friends and was sleeping in the front seat of the vehicle they came in, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said.

As the club was closing, bouncers were accompanied by the man who would become the victim to clear a path for the dancers to leave. The victim was a boyfriend of a woman who worked at the club, the release said.

A fight broke out when one of Andrews' friends who refused to move because he was on a public street.

"Andrews then awoke, grabbed a semi-automatic handgun that was in the vehicle, stepped out and fired a warning shot in the air," the release said. "Andrews then fired what he called another warning shot at the victim who was several yards away because he was scared of him."

That shot struck the victim in the leg.

Andrews' testimony at trial revealed that he had not seen the victim fight anyone and he knew the victim was unarmed.

"Upon realizing he had been shot, the victim went into fight or flight mode and decided to fight to protect himself and others," the release said.

The victim charged at Andrews, who fired more shots, striking the victim in the chest, arm and the other leg. The victim was rushed to the hospital in Jacksonville where he underwent two emergency surgeries and had part of a lung removed. He also suffered nerve damage to his arm, ending his career as a commercial electrician, the release said.

Andrews also shot his own finger and his friend in both legs, the release said.

"Justice was done for the victim and the community in this case," said Chief Assistant District Attorney Nigel Lush. "It is sad that Mr. Andrews, an otherwise law-abiding citizen, made a very bad choice while under the influence of alcohol. He brought a gun to a fistfight and misjudged the situation. This was not a life or death struggle. The victim had done nothing."

He also issued a warning about using a gun against another person.

"This case stands as a warning to the public that if you are going to use a firearm, you better be damn sure it's only to prevent the death or serious bodily injury of someone," Lush said. "Because if you are wrong, you will go to prison."

Andrews was convicted of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.