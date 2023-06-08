McIntosh man indicted for allegedly murdering parents

Jun. 8—The case against a man accused in McIntosh County of murdering his parents is moving forward in Superior Court.

Jordan Jerrod Wynn, 27, was indicted in May by a McIntosh County Grand Jury on two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Frank Wynn, 63, and Lynette Wynn, 62, in northern McIntosh County on Jan. 22, 2021. McIntosh County deputies, with help from deputies from Long and Liberty counties, and the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested Jordan Wynn in woods about a half-mile from his parent's home later that night.

A deputy at the time said Jordan Wynn's older brother was sleeping in the house at the time of the shooting and was awakened by the gunfire and saw Jordan Wynn. Jordan is the youngest of the slain couple's four sons.

Wynn has been incarcerated at the Glynn County Detention Center as his case moves through the court system. He was accused of additional charges from a separate incident during his incarceration in Glynn County.

Wynn was indicted in March of aggravated battery, battery and obstruction of an officer for allegedly breaking the wrist of a jailer and causing a laceration to another jailer's face by hitting him during an altercation on Aug. 23, 2022.