McIntosh to serve five years maximum in child sex abuse case

Oct. 10—An Orient man will serve a maximum of five years in prison after being arrested in June on numerous child sexual abuse felonies.

Blaine T. McIntosh, 22, of Orient, was originally charged with enticing a minor under 16 — sexual purpose; two counts sexual abuse, third degree — child victim, being four or more years older, first offense and lascivious acts with a child — solicitation.

A plea agreement filed Oct. 6 by Union County Attorney Shane O'Toole dropped charges on the more serious felonies, choosing to only prosecute the Class D felonies.

According to a Creston Police report, at approximately 9:30 p.m. June 15, McIntosh solicited a child to engage in a sexual act for the purpose of arousing or satisfying his sexual desires. McIntosh enticed or attempted to entice a minor under the age of 16 with the intent to commit an illegal sex act, performed a sex act on a victim, being four or more years older than the victim and had the victim perform a sexual act on him.

The term of incarceration may be reduced by as much as half of the maximum sentence as a result of statutory good conduct time and other statutory credits. McIntosh may be eligible for parole before the sentence is discharged. McIntosh will serve his sentence at the Iowa Medical Treatment and Classification Center in Oakdale.

In addition, McIntosh is required to:

Participate in and complete the Sex Offender Treatment Program.

Be electronically monitored following his release from incarceration as determined by the supervising parole officer.

Submit to DNA profiling.

Register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years

Complete a thorough psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations until maximum benefits are obtained.