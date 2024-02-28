McKay withdraws bill to restructure Canal Place

Feb. 28—CUMBERLAND — State Sen. Mike McKay has withdrawn legislation that would have restructured Canal Place assets and dissolved its governing board.

"I have sent a letter to the committee officially withdrawing Senate Bill 1070," McKay said via email.

McKay had submitted the legislation in early February. Since then, he said he has received feedback both in support and opposition.

"I have received documentation from all parties," he said in the email. "I appreciate your responses in a timely manner. We have strong opposition, strong support, and support with concerns for SB1070. For the few who have contacted me with your questions, I appreciate your willingness to communicate."

Situated in downtown Cumberland, Canal Place is an 11-acre designated Maryland heritage area — the only one that includes state-owned real property. The location is a complex menagerie of assets, including the Western Maryland Railway Station, festival grounds, Footer's Dye Works Building, Shops at Canal Place, the Fairfield Inn & Suites as well as service roads and bridges.

Canal Place struggled for years to develop an income stream and has been assisted primarily by state funding. In recent years, land leases for the 24-unit Footer's Dye Works Building and the Fairfield Inn & Suites as well as the various shops have helped to fund the operation.

McKay and Del. Jason Buckel have been conducting meetings and studying the future of Canal Place for several years.

The legislation proposed by McKay included the replacement of the nine-member Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority with a three-member board consisting of an Allegany County commissioner, the mayor of Cumberland and a member of the District 1 legislative delegation.

The bill would encourage memorandums of understanding for the purpose of management and possible spinning off of the assets. The railway station as well as the Footer's Dye Works property and Fairfield Inn land would be managed by Maryland's Department of General Services.

The shops at Canal Place would be managed by the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. The festival grounds would be administered by the city of Cumberland.

Plans for the proposed $30 million river park along the Potomac would be transferred to the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.

Upon hearing the details in the bill, six members of the Canal Place board voted to write a letter of opposition to the bill, two board members abstained, and one voted against the letter until a meeting with McKay was held to discuss the bill and answer questions.

McKay said he will hear from the stakeholders before considering drafting a new bill for next year.

"It is my intention to meet with each of your boards in the interim to craft amendments with changes in stakeholders and address some concerns that hopefully will be shared with me," said McKay in the email. "Communication is key; I look forward to our summer meetings. I plan to prefile, with your amendments, this bill for the 2025 session."

Kimberly Folk, marketing and media director for Canal Place, responded to McKay's decision in an email to stakeholders and the media.

"This is clearly a testament to all of the support that our community partners provided and we cannot thank you enough," Folk wrote. "Unfortunately, the intentions of Senator McKay are to re-draft the bill with more input from partners and re-submit it in the FY25 legislative season. So, while this is good news our work is probably not done."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.