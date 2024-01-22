McKee, Alviti to give update on Washington Bridge

Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti will give an update Monday afternoon on the ongoing closure of the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge.

The update comes after Bristol-Providence ferry service was ended on Jan. 19 and as engineers continue to evaluate the condition of the bridge, according to RIDOT's website.

Emergency westbound lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge have been open for over a month, though there continues to be traffic problems in the area.

McKee and Alviti will begin fielding questions at 2:45 p.m. Stay tuned for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 195 Washington Bridge closure update from Gov. McKee and Peter Alviti