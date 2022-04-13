McKee launches domestic-violence working group to revamp resources, responses

“Domestic violence is a community issue and it deserves a community response,” said Lucy Rios, interim director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

PROVIDENCE — A snapshot of domestic violence on a single day in Rhode Island in September 2021 found 185 adults and children taking refuge in shelters, hotels and other housing. Domestic violence hotlines received 154 calls. Sixty-one victims requested services, with 93% of the requests that remained unmet related to securing emergency housing or shelter.

That overview was tallied by eight domestic violence programs in Rhode Island on Sept. 9, 2021, as part of a national count taken by the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

It’s with those figures in mind and amid an affordable-housing crisis that leaves victims with few or no options that Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday launched a working group of stakeholders to examine and improve the state’s response to domestic violence. A 2010 CDC report estimated that 29.9% of women and 19.3% of men in Rhode Island have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime.

“Domestic violence is a community issue and it deserves a community response,” said Lucy Rios, interim director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Domestic violence flared with the COVID pandemic, said Rios, whose agency saw calls for help spike in some months 2020 as much as 90% from 2019.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos; Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell; General Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Department of Corrections Director Patricia Coyne-Fague; Rhode Island State Police Lt. Col. Darnell Weaver; Deputy Attorney General Adi Goldstein; Central Falls Police Chief Anthony Roberson and domestic violence advocates joined McKee at the State House in a ceremonial signing of an executive order establishing the working group.

The group will be modeled on the Justice Reinvestment initiative, a bipartisan effort established in 2015 that looked at criminal justice reforms, particularly the state’s streamlining the probation system.

Similar to that effort, the group will work in partnership with the Council of State Governments Justice Center to make a data-driven assessment of domestic violence responses in Rhode Island and weigh potential policy changes and other systemic improvements to tighten existing gaps. The objective is to reduce instances of domestic violence and increase public safety through prevention, education, and intervention.

The work will focus, in part, on lack of consistency in domestic violence policies and practices across the state and the absence of a statewide tracking system for domestic violence arrests, convictions and recidivism — as well as diversion efforts and treatment. The current data, too, doesn’t track people who experience domestic violence but do not enter the criminal justice system.

“This is a very complicated topic. We need to dig deeper,” said Patricia Rivera, a domestic violence survivor and member of Sisters Overcoming Abusive Relationships.

Rivera offered a compelling account of her own journey as the mother of five who wrested herself from abuse and now teaches other survivors financial literacy.

“It took me 20 years to get out of that relationship, but I had so many people helping me,” Rivera said. “The victim has an attachment, an emotional attachment, especially when there are children involved.”

Suttell addressed the psychological and financial complexities of domestic violence cases, which cut across the criminal and civil sides of the judiciary with children often as secondary victims.

“We know the impacts are long lasting and widespread,” Suttell said.

The event doubled as a plug for McKee’s budget proposal, which includes $4.5 million to support survivors of domestic violence. That money is to be invested in nonprofit organizations — which have seen their federal funding slashed in recent years — to provide additional housing, clinical and mental health services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, with investments in counseling, housing assistance, job training, relocation support and case management, the governor said. Plus, he urged support for his funding proposal for schools.

“I think prevention is really something we need to focus on,” McKee said.

Roberson said police in Central Falls are working with schools to educate students about how to recognize domestic violence and abuse.

“What doesn’t get reported is just as important as what does get reported,” Roberson said.

Group members will be appointed by the governor and meet at least seven times before December 2023, according to the order. The group will issue a report to the governor in September 2023.

