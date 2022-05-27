McKee pushes to eliminate the car tax this summer as lawmakers set budget priorities

PROVIDENCE – As lawmakers hash out their version of a state budget for next year, Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday said he supports eliminating the car tax a year earlier than planned, something Senate President Dominick Ruggerio called for last month.

"Yes, I agree with the General Assembly, the Senate president, that this is a really good thing to do and it positions Rhode Island on a competitive basis with our bordering states and also provides some immediate tax relief to hundreds of thousands of people," McKee told The Journal.

Earlier this year, McKee said he supports reducing the state sales tax as part of a plan to give some of the $877-million projected state budget surplus back to residents.

But it appears he is still waiting for legislative leaders to decide what their tax relief plans will look like before unveiling a specific proposal. They have not committed to a sales tax cut, at least not yet.

"We are working with the General Assembly leadership on that right now," McKee said about a tax plan, "and hopefully we will have an outline of what that looks like once the General Assembly weighs in on some things."

House Democratic leaders could unveil their budget proposal for the year starting July 1 as early as next week, and on Wednesday House Democrats held a closed-door caucus to discuss their priorities.

Will you get a tax break? RI budget forecast keeps improving

Emerging from the meeting, lawmakers said some of the issues mentioned by rank-and-file members included raising Medicaid reimbursement rates, building a psychiatric treatment center for girls, improving operations at the Department of Human Services and banning assault weapons.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said he used the caucus as a "very frank discussion."

"There was a lot of shared concern over issues and priorities, and some of the executive departments that have really not been functioning at a high level," Shekarchi said. "So there is a lot of concern before we fund these departments that they operate at a better level."

Story continues

Asked what department in particular House members think isn't working well, he said the Department of Human Services, and elaborated only that "the basic function of government has got to improve."

Asked whether, a day after the mass shooting in Texas, lawmakers demanded the House pass new gun control measures, Shekarchi said, "not particular bills, but guns in general did come up. We talked about it."

"The gun issues are not new. They may be new in the consciousness of the public with tragic events, but in this chamber they are a perennial issue. I point out the gun issues we have done last year and the year before. We have addressed these issues and will continue to address them as we go forward."

Rep. Kathy Fogarty, a South Kingstown Democrat, said she was among several lawmakers, many of them wearing orange, pushing for a vote on bills banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"These bills need to come to the floor and people need to put their names on them up or down," Fogarty said. "People who are with the Second Amendment groups, you can still be pro-Second Amendment and support these bills."

Under car tax phaseout plan lawmakers passed in 2017, after reducing bills each year, cities and towns would stop taxing vehicle owners altogether in the year starting July 1, 2023.

Ruggerio wants the state to reimburse cities and towns an additional $62 million this year – for a total of $220 million annually – to eliminate the car tax starting this July.

Shekarchi said: "I think these are just ideas that many members in many branches of government are talking about. There is no finalization of any issues."

On whether the House will vote to create driving permits for unauthorized immigrants – something that already passed the Senate – Shekarchi said it is "under consideration."

"We are looking at it. Last year we had some concerns with the cost so it is being studied by our fiscal staff to see what the costs are. The bill is very viable."

Elsewhere on the budget front, a flap arose over an alleged effort by the Department of Human Services to hire dozens of temporary staffers - instead of filling empty positions - on the cusp of a massive re-certification of Medicaid recipients who have not had to re-affirm their eligibility since March 2020.

The state's numbers-crunchers estimate 47,600 people will be found no longer eligible for Medicaid.

"Eligibility redeterminations at this scale will require more resources,'' House fiscal advisor Sharon Reynolds Ferland told lawmakers on Wednesday night. She anticipated DHS would directly hire 60 people, and contract with Deloitte for an additional 48 people, at a cost of $13.2 million..

Sen. Sam Bell, D-Providence, took to Twitter to blast the "outrageous" job cuts.

"At the end of the day, no amount of hiding it behind the necessary hiring of temporary staff to handle Medicaid terminations can excuse the outrageousness of the brutal assault McKee proposes on the Department of Human Services," Bell said.

DHS spokesman Jose Garcia asserted the agency is hiring - not cutting - 108 staff.

He said DHS has approval to hire 40 of an anticipated 60 new employees. But he acknowledged the other 48 or so will be "contracted positions to allow the State to increase or reduce staffing as needed while in the process of the redetermination process"

When asked about the job flap at a wide-ranging [news conference on Thursday, McKee said: "I am not familiar with that." But he said he had multiple meetings with union officials and workers over the winter, "so I am very comfortable and confident that we are heading in the right direction at DHS."

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI car tax: Gov. Dan McKee wants to eliminate by July 2022