McKee sends top aide to RIDOT to monitor response to Washington Bridge investigation. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Dan McKee is sending a retired police lieutenant and key member of his State House team across the street from the capitol to monitor the Department of Transportation's response to the Washington Bridge fiasco and a federal investigation.

McKee is dispatching his Deputy Chief of Staff Joseph Almond to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

McKee has not yet responded to questions about what this says about his confidence in DOT Director Peter Alviti.

U.S. DOJ investigating the Washington Bridge

The announcement comes three days after the U.S. attorney and the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Transportation demanded bridge construction and inspection records dating back to Jan. 1, 2015 in connection with alleged "false claims" for payment.

What will Almond be doing?

In a statement issued Monday morning, the governor's office said Almond will be charged with "providing oversight and cross-agency coordination for all operations related to the Washington Bridge."

"Joe has a background in both municipal leadership and public safety that will position him well for this role," the statement said.

Almond had been the elected Lincoln Town Administrator for 15 years when McKee hired him as his deputy chief of staff within his first two weeks as governor, after former Gov. Gina Raimondo's mid-term resignation in March 2021 to become U.S. Commerce Secretary,

Asked at the time why he was making the leap, Almond said: "Because the opportunity presented itself and I just consider it an honor to be asked to take a position like that and work for somebody that I consider … a friend and that I also admire."

His current pay: $192,708 a year.

Almond said his friendship with McKee dates back to the years when McKee was mayor of Cumberland. "We were in office together from pretty much the first day and worked on dozens of projects together … and we maintained a close relationship all the time he has been lieutenant governor."

A retired police lieutenant, Almond was first elected to serve a two-year term as town administrator in 2006, then re-elected for an additional two-year term in 2008. In 2010, the town amended its charter to extend the administrator’s term to four years. He won reelection each election year since.

Almond's uncle, the late Lincoln Almond, was the Lincoln town administrator before becoming a U.S. attorney and later, governor.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Washington Bridge fiasco: McKee sends top aide to oversee investigation