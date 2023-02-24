McKee sentenced to 83 years for murder of roommate

Feb. 23—GOSHEN — While the majority of circuit court appearances for Thursday were rescheduled, Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno took time out of a murder trial to sentence two individuals.

Dustin McKee was sentenced to a total of 83 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for the Aug. 25, 2021, murder of Brandon Lowe, at their apartment home, 424 N. Michigan St., Elkhart.

On the first charge of murder, McKee was sentenced 55 years with an enhancement of eight years for gun enhancement for a total of 63. For the second charge, unlawful possession of a handgun, he was charged with six years, with an enhancement of four years. McKee indicated intent to appeal.

Four family members of Brandon Lowe spoke ahead of the sentencing.

Lowe's mother Deborah O'Connor and father Michael Lowe both attended the sentencing to offer victim impact statements, along with a cousin Charla Richard and his sister Ashela Denicola.

"How can I adequately describe what my family has been through over the past 18 months?" said Denicola. "How can I adequately describe the memories that were stolen from my family in the future? I can't."

Denicola recalled panicking as she tried to figure out how to tell her parents the devastating news, and flying alone to Indiana from California.

"I remember watching my mother collapse because her heart literally could not function from the news," she said, stating that the news resulted in the hospitalization of her mom, and a compound fear when emergency personnel asked what her mother's last wishes were.

"I miss everything about my son," O'Connor, Lowe's mother, said. "I miss him. I miss talking to him. I miss his big smile. I miss him calling me. I miss his big hugs, him holding me tight. I miss him saying, 'Mom, I love you.' I often lay awake at night and replay memories with tears running down my face. ... Brandon continues to be loved. Brandon continues to matter. ... He did not deserve to be taken at only 38 years old over keys to a moped. Brandon mattered."

The family also told the judge that throughout the incident, trial and sentencing, McKee showed no remorse for his actions.

"An innocent man lay dying and Dustin McKee wanted a cigarette. Please, your honor, give Dustin J. McKee the maximum sentence," said Michael Lowe, Lowe's father. "I could probably give a fiery speech of some sort about the pain you've caused Brandon's family, and about the pain you caused Brandon, but I know in my heart you could (not) care in the least."

He also thanked the prosecution and the jury, the first responding officer who tried to save Brandon, his wife, and his daughter Denicola for support.

"Brandon had a big heart, sweet kid," said Charla Richard, Lowe's cousin. "He sometimes came over to our farm and he liked to milk cows."

She then spoke to McKee.

"You deserve to be locked up for the rest of your life. My words. Brandon did not deserve that. I truly hope that you find some remorse."

MORGAN CARLSON

An individual involved in two robberies was sentenced on Thursday.

Morgan Carlson, 22, pleaded guilty to being part of an armed robbery that took place at Ashton Pines Apartments Oct. 6, 2020.

The victim told police he met Carlson on SnapChat and they agreed to meet for dinner. In the parking lot where they met, Carlson asked for assistance with her car, stating that it wasn't running right. While he was looking at the car, two men approached on foot and robbed him at gunpoint taking his stainless steel gold chain, his wallet, his phone, and money from the glove compartment of his car. Then Carlson and the men got into her car and left. The victim also stated there was another women in the car who never got out, later identified as Jazmine Jordan. Another man, Adonis Blake, was identified for his involvement.

A video of the incident was provided by a neighbor in the apartment complex, confirming that the four individuals arrived together in the car, and the men left, to return later for the armed robbery.

During conversations that officers listened to after Blake was incarcerated on outstanding warrants, Blake made comments to Carlson indicating they'd traveled up from Indianapolis, and that the guns were BB guns.

As Carlson recounted the events, she told the court that at the time, she and Blake were dating and she was seven months pregnant.

Ahead of sentencing, Carlson told the judge that she was very sorry to the victim and asked for probation so she can keep bettering her life. Her attorney, Jennifer Lukemeyer acknowledged Carlson's criminal history although not substantial. She acknowledged that Carlson was on the run but in an abusive relationship with co-conspirator Adonis Blake.

"It's easier to say yes to the crime than it is to say no to the abuser," Carlson said. "She has made an effort to extract herself from that relationship and she is enrolled in a craft that she's done very well in to make herself a productive citizen."

Per plea agreement, Carlson was sentenced nine years for the armed robbery at the Indiana Department of Corrections, with six years suspended, and three years at the Indiana Department of Corrections and three years on reporting probation.

"This is an extremely favorable plea. I don't believe you can appreciate at your young age how favorable this plea is." Christofeno also said he understood abuse but that robbery is also a very personal and dangerous crime. "Robberies end up with somebody dead and it's a murder case instead of a robbery case and you didn't just do it once, you did it twice."