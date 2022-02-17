McKees Rocks man accused of courthouse theft

Feb. 17—A McKees Rocks man is accused of stealing two credit cards, a debit card and about $140 in cash from the purse of a trial witness at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, the county sheriff's office said.

The suspect, Aaron Hicks, 28, allegedly stole the cash and cards on Tuesday afternoon in the District Attorney Office's witness room. The victim had reported the theft at about 4:30 p.m., when she returned to the witness room from the courtroom at the conclusion of the trial, the sheriff's office said.

A maintenance man claimed he had seen someone in the area of the victim's purse, rummaging through bags, before leaving around 4 p.m., the sheriff said.

Surveillance footage showed a man heading in the direction of the fourth floor, where the theft occurred. The video caught a man looking through bags left on a table, leave and return to the bags a short time later, the sheriff said.

A court clerk identified the suspect as Hicks, who had been in their office earlier in the afternoon.

Stowe police arrested Hicks without incident at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday while walking on Broadway Avenue. Deputies transported Hicks to the Allegheny County Jail where he was arraigned. A preliminary hearing is set for March 3.

Hicks allegedly told the sheriff's deputies that the victim's wallet and cards were at his residence in the 700 block of Dohrman Street in McKees Rocks. The woman's wallet and credit and debit cards were retrieved and returned to the victim Wednesday.

Hicks was charged with two counts of theft, a count of receiving stolen property and two counts of criminal attempt. Hicks' bond was revoked because he had four cases before an Allegheny County judge.

