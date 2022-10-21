McKees Rocks man arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on woman

1
WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

A Mckees Rocks man has been arrested on several warrants, including one for allegedly throwing hot cooking grease on a woman in front of her young son.

Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. He was wanted by McKeesport police on aggravated assault charges for the alleged Oct. 9 incident, in which the victim was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital for treatment of second-degree burns.

Deputies were given information that led them to a house on Glen Mawr Street in Sheraden in an attempt to find Fields, according to the sheriff’s department. They said he allegedly attempted to flee the residence but was taken into custody.

Fields was taken to Allegheny County jail and is facing numerous charges, including simple assault, harassment, flight to avoid apprehension, and drug and firearms violations.

