McKees Rocks man pleads guilty to manslaughter in February shooting

Khaream Miller had a permit to carry a concealed weapon and no prior criminal history when he fired his handgun at Keith Glaser Feb. 5.

Glaser, who was struck six times, died 12 days later at Allegheny General Hospital.

Miller, 23, of McKees Rocks, pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office. Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket ordered Miller to serve three to six years in state prison, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Zurisko said the incident happened in the 400 block of Broadway Avenue.

A witness, who told police Miller and Glaser had past issues, said he saw punches thrown and then heard gunshots, Zurisko said.

When questioned by police, Miller said that he was attacked and knocked down and fired his gun out of fear.

Defense attorney Katie Simmers told the court that her client took responsibility for his actions immediately — from calling 911 to turning the gun over to police.

Sheila Randal, Glaser’s sister, gave a brief victim-impact statement about her brother, the Trib reports.

“He did have a family that loved him very much,” she said. “I hope that somehow this person learns something from this so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

When it was his turn to speak, Miller turned to Randal and apologized.

“I truly didn’t mean for things to go the way they have,” he said. “I have prayed for forgiveness. I have wreaked havoc on two families. I hope y’all can forgive me.”

