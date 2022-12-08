McKees Rocks police asking for help finding missing, endangered man
The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man who they say is endangered.
Police said Eric Dean, 59, hasn’t been seen by his family since Monday at 6 p.m.
Dean suffers from multiple health issues and may have early stages of dementia, according to police.
He is 170 pounds and was last seen wearing gray jeans, a camo/fatigue hooded sweatshirt, a brown leather jacket with a fur collar and yellow Timberland boots.
If you have any information on Dean’s whereabouts, you are asked to call McKees Rocks police at (412) 331-2302 or 911 immediately.
