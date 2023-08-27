McKees Rocks police asking public if they recognize dog that was abandoned, left tied to fence

The McKees Rocks Police Department said that someone abandoned a pitbull and left it tied to a fence on Russellwood Avenue.

If anyone recognizes the dog, you are asked to call 412-331-2302 or 911.

Police said the dog was to be taken to Animal Friends at 10 a.m. Sunday.

