McKees Rocks police asking for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old

The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Abigail Thewes-Martin was last seen at 7:15 a.m. on her way to school, according to police.

Thewes-Martin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has light brown hair. There is no current clothing description.

Any person with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call McKees Rocks Police Department at 412-331-2302, or 911.

TRENDING NOW:

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16 Roads closed after tanker truck crash under Rankin Bridge “An absolute crisis”: Pittsburgh Police numbers dwindling as officers reach retirement eligibility Police: Lower Burrell man arrested after trespassing on neighbor’s yard, pointing shotgun at people DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts