McKees Rocks police asking residents to stay vigilant after robbery

The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking residents to stay vigilant after a robbery Wednesday night.

Police said that someone laid in wait on Frederick Street for a young man to get home. They then held a gun to the victim’s back, forced their way inside and stole several items before running to a vehicle police believe was waiting. Police haven’t released a description of who they’re looking for.

This comes a few days after Allegheny County police said first responders found a boy shot in the leg Monday night along Mary Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to live.

The McKees Rocks Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page, asking residents to be aware of their surroundings:

“Knowing your surroundings:

Most of you, residents, know that McKees Rocks has dynamically changed over the years.

Most of the country is struggling with unparalleled violence, which doesn’t exclude this town.

The police department has worked, is working, and will continue to work, tirelessly, to respond to all calls for service, investigate all criminal activity, and continue to be here for you, rain or shine, no matter what.

We currently have several proactive initiatives taking place to make this community safer, and remove as many firearms as we can from the hands of individuals who shouldn’t possess them.

With that being said, this evening, on Frederick Street, a criminal laid in wait on the side of a residence for young man that was entering his home. The actor held a firearm to the victims back and forced his way inside. Once inside he stole several items and escaped on foot and then by a vehicle which we believe was waiting.

As we investigate this incident, we would like to express the importance of knowing your surroundings. Not just the layout of a neighborhood or the streets that surround you. Look around you, try to notice what belongs and what doesn’t. Unfamiliar faces, suspicious activity, suspicious vehicles, people loitering for no reason in dark spaces.

If and when you become more situationally aware, call 911. We will respond, investigate, and determine what is what. We can not stress enough how much police departments rely on the eyes of it’s community members.”

