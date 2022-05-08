McKees Rocks police investigating after female shot in the foot

McKees Rocks police are investigating after police say a female was shot in the foot in Hays Manor.

In a Facebook post, the department said the victim is currently at an area hospital and one individual has been detained.

Police said the scene is still active, but they do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Additional details are limited at this time.

Stay with Channel 11 for updates.

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County police investigating shooting in Glassport Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86 Pet owners say Seresto flea collars hurt, killed their dogs VIDEO: Hundreds of people pack Westmoreland Fairgrounds for Trump rally in support of Dr. Mehmet Oz DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts