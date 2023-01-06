McKees Rocks police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

McKees Rocks police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a release from police, Keith Ensley Jr. was last seen on Thursday. He did not come home from school that day.

Police said Ensley ran away the week of Jan. 1. He was located by a family member in Pittsburgh’s South Side and returned home.

According to police, Ensley was last seen wearing a yellow and orange hooded sweatshirt and black coat.

He is known to frequent the South Side and Mt. Oliver.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call McKees Rocks police at 412-331-2302.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

