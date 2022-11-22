McKees Rocks police seek public’s help to find missing, endangered man

McKees Rocks police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

24-year-old Damonte Jones was last seen Nov. 15 wearing tan pants and a tan hooded sweatshirt.

Jones is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds.

The reporting relative told police that Jones has depression and may be in danger.

Anyone with information pertaining to Jones’ whereabouts is asked to phone McKees Rocks Police or 911.

