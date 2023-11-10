McKees Rocks police warning of newer cars being stolen using USB cable

McKees Rocks police issued a warning of newer cars being stolen at an “alarming rate.”

According to police, they are receiving multiple reports per day of 2010 or newer model Kias and 2015 and newer model Hyundais being stolen in and around town. They’re also recovering the cars from outside jurisdictions each day.

Police said the cars are being stolen using a common USB cable, although they won’t further explain the simple process.

“We urge owners of these makes and model year vehicles to invest in a steering wheel security device. This will hopefully deter thieves from shattering the window in attempts of stealing the car in the first place,” McKees Rocks police said on their Facebook page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Have any $2 bills? You could be in for a big surprise Beaver County art gallery finds abandoned passageway, a possible link to Underground Railroad Student involved in pedestrian accident at Hillcrest Intermediate in Norwin School District VIDEO: At least 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into front of Homestead business DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts