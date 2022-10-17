McKees Rocks woman charged with shooting boyfriend through closed door

Oct. 16—Allegheny County police said a McKees Rocks woman fired 13 shots at a boyfriend following a domestic incident Sunday morning.

Tiffany Johnson, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting that left a man with gunshot wounds to his foot and wrist, according to a news release from county police.

The boyfriend was transported to a local hospital, from which he was later released, police said.

Johnson remained in custody Sunday and was awaiting an arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail.

Investigators said the victim was behind a closed door when he was shot.

McKees Rocks police responded to a 911 call for the shooting at 2:21 a.m. on the 400 block of Gardner Street in McKees Rocks, according to the release.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .