McKees Rocks woman facing charges after infant son suffered opioid overdose

A McKees Rocks woman is facing multiple charges including child endangerment and aggravated assault after her 11-month-old son was found suffering from an opioid overdose that she attributes to Orajel.

In a criminal complaint, Dana Hanner said she called 911 on Tuesday, March 22, when her son became unresponsive shortly after she found him with a tube of Orajel in his mouth. EMS workers said they thought the child was suffering from an opioid overdose and administered Narcan. At UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, a doctor found no traces of Orajel in a toxicology report but detected traces of fentanyl.

The complaint states that during a search, police found suspected fentanyl and paraphernalia in Hanner’s home where she was living with her four children.

During a review of Hanner’s history, it was found she was arrested in 2018 for endangering the welfare of children and multiple drug offenses consistent with selling opioids. Hanner’s children were removed from her care at that time.

Police did not say how the 11-month-old boy is doing now or where the other three children who were living in the home are.

Hanner is currently out on bond and will have a preliminary hearing on March 29.

TRENDING NOW:

‘Appears to be just a terrible tragedy:’ 14-year-old falls from Orlando ‘Free Fall’ ride, dies VIDEO: Police looking for man caught stealing state flag flying at half-mast for fallen troopers WHO: BA.2 Omicron subvariant now dominant strain worldwide VIDEO: 3 dogs rescued from house in Knoxville neighborhood after living in ‘horrendous’ conditions DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts