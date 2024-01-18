McKee's state budget includes money for e-bikes, climate initiatives. Here's a breakdown.

PROVIDENCE – A steady stream of state and federal money has been allocated for climate initiatives and other environmental work over the past two years.

So even though Governor Dan McKee’s latest budget proposal would more or less hold the line on spending for the state Department of Environmental Management, it doesn’t mean that big things aren’t being done to protect Rhode Island’s natural resources or to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, said agency director Terry Gray.

“We still have a lot of money to spend, so there’s no shortage of work here,” said Gray, who also heads up policy on climate change across state government. “We’re focused on implementation.”

That means continuing in the coming fiscal year to follow through on supporting the development of offshore wind power, incentivizing investments in electric heat pumps, cleaning up old industrial sites, and working on other programs supported by total funding, according to the DEM, of more than $200 million allocated by McKee for environmental work in the past two budget cycles.

How much is the budget and how does it compare to last year?

The DEM budget will go up from $137 million this year to $146.3 million, a seven percent increase.

It includes another $100,000 for litter prevention, the same amount of funding as last year for the program championed by McKee. It also sets aside $100,000 for seafood marketing and matches the $750,000 allocated in recent years to support local farmers and seafood producers.

There’s money in other parts of the budget for other environmental initiatives. The state Office of Energy Resources would get another $500,000 to continue its incentive program for electric bikes. The University of Rhode Island would receive $20 million for a system to filter out the so-called forever chemicals known as PFAS from its drinking water supply.

What’s new in the budget?

The DEM is continuing to bring staffing levels back to what they were before the economic crisis caused by the housing market crash 15 years ago. While the agency’s workforce would still be short of the more than 500 full-time employees it had in the early 2000s, the new budget would bring the number up to 437.

Gray said he’ll be shifting money for seasonal workers at beaches, parks and campgrounds to bring on another 12 employees year-round. The agency has been struggling to hire summer staff and things like maintenance of park facilities can be done in the off-season, Gray said.

What isn’t in the budget?

Rhode Island governors typically fund some of the bigger-ticket environmental items through bond issues. In nearly every statewide election, voters approve these green bonds by overwhelming margins.

McKee is proposing a $50 million green bond issue that would include $20 million for improvements at the Quonset Business Park for offshore wind, $8 million to repair the Cliff Walk, $10 million for a municipal climate program, $5 million for brownfields cleanups, $5 million for local recreation and $2 million for climate resiliency.

But one thing that isn’t included that has been in almost every past green bond issue is funding for open space purchases. Gray acknowledged that environmental groups could object to the lack of funding.

“But I think we need to concentrate on taking care of the property we have right now,” he said.

