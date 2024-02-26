McKeesport Area School District Stadium temporarily closed after act of vandalism

The McKeesport Areas School District Stadium is temporarily closed after it was vandalized.

The district made the announcement Sunday night at around 7 p.m.

The vandalism done at the stadium would compromise safety, the school said.

A reopening day for the stadium has not been set at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to the McKeesport Area School District for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

