Citizens of McKeesport are coming together to help one of their heroes.

PHOTOS >>> McKeesport community raising money for injured partner of officer Sean Sluganski

Officer Chuck Thomas was injured in the same shooting incident that killed his partner, officer Sean Sluganski.

To support him the community put together a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. Volunteers at the event say there are doing whatever they can to help.

“I think it was beneficial to help this police officer. Not only me, but everybody here, decided we would do this to raise some money and benefit the officer because he does work in our town,” said Audrey Stinson, a volunteer. “We’re looking to keep our safety here.”

The fundraiser comes just a day after the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania filed a notice of intention to seek the death penalty against Johnathan Morris.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> State to seek death penalty against man accused of killing McKeesport officer, injuring another

Morris is accused of shooting Thomas and killing Sluganski.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

