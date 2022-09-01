McKeesport man arrested for allegedly shaking his baby, severely injuring him

A McKeesport man was arrested after allegedly shaking his baby, causing severe injuries to him.

According to police paperwork, a 911 call was made around 12:27 a.m. on Aug. 31 for a 5-month-old baby boy who was not breathing at 3 Harrison Village.

Police said Michael Barber was watching his baby alone Wednesday since around 10 p.m.

According to court documents, he gave police two stories about what happened. But after detectives told him doctors said the injuries didn’t come from falling, Barber admitted that he shook the baby because “he was frustrated that the child wouldn’t stop crying.”

Police said the baby was last listed in critical condition.

Barber is facing several charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

