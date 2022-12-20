McKeesport man charged with sexual contact with minor in Delmont

Dec. 19—A McKeesport man turned himself into Delmont police on Monday, after a warrant was issued this month charging him with unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Police said Alfonso B. Washington Jr., 45, was arraigned on that charge and additional charges of indecent assault of a minor, corruption of minors and other misdemeanors.

Delmont police were forwarded a Child Line incident report from the state's Department of Human Services in April and observed a forensic interview with a 15-year-old female, who said that Washington assaulted her on several occasions at a home in Delmont.

Washington was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing Jan. 3. An attorney listed for him in court records could not be reached for comment.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .