McKeesport man faces stalking, harassment charges

Jun. 1—Text messages reportedly sent to a Westmoreland County Children's Bureau caseworker have landed a McKeesport man in trouble with police.

Westmoreland County detectives on Wednesday charged Dirk M. Mayernik, 48, with stalking and harassment.

The caseworker reported to authorities May 26 that she received concerning messages from Mayernik, who is a defendant in a bureau case, according to court papers. In the messages provided to police, Mayernik called the caseworker names and identified the make and model of her vehicle in the hours leading up to a hearing in his case at the Greensburg courthouse.

Mayernik did not show up at the hearing, police said.

When detectives talked to him by phone afterwards, Mayernik said he would "call my caseworker as much as I want and I'll do whatever I want, you can't stop me," according to court papers.

He was ordered to end communication with the caseworker, who reported that Mayernik continued to send her text messages, one of which said "Thank you for all you haven't done," according to police.

The charges were sent by summons. Mayernik did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An Aug. 10 preliminary hearing is set.

