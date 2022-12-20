McKeesport man facing charges for unlawful sexual contact with minor

A McKeesport man is facing charges in Westmoreland County for unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, 45-year-old Alfonso Washington Jr. turned himself in to police on Monday.

Police said Washington was arraigned on that charge and other charges, including indecent assault of a minor and corruption of minors.

The Trib said Delmont police were forwarded a child line incident report from Pennsylvania Department of Human Services in April. Police observed an interview with a 15-year-old girl, who said Washington assaulted her several times at a home in Delmont.

Washington was taken to Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $25,000 bail and will appear before a judge for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 3.

The Trib said that the attorney listed for Washington in court records was not available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police investigating accusations of money missing from Cupcakes for Cohen Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighters begin responding to shooting scenes today Former corrections officer facing charges after allegedly bringing drugs into Allegheny County Jail VIDEO: Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts