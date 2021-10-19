McKeesport man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on drug, weapons violations

Oct. 19—A McKeesport man was sentenced Monday to 14 years in a federal prison in connection with drug and weapons offenses.

Derrick Walker, 31, was arrested after prosecutors said he sold stamp bags of fentanyl marked "Pray for Death" to a man on June 15, 2019. That man was found dead the next day of a drug overdose with those stamp bags lying next to him, prosecutors said.

Police pulled over Walker a few days later and found him in possession of drugs and a cellphone that prosecutors said was used to sell stamp bags to the man who died. Authorities did not identify the man who died.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin, has been contributing to an explosion of drug overdose deaths in the region for the past several years.

During a search of Walker's house, investigators found more fentanyl and stamp bags marked "Pray for Death," as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition and body armor. Walker accepted responsibly for the man's overdose death at the time of his guilty plea in December and prosecutors recommended the 14-year sentence as part of plea negotiations, according to court filings.

U.S. District Court Judge Donetta Ambrose ordered that Walker forfeit $2,000, body armor, a revolver, two pistols and ammunition.

His defense attorney said in a sentencing memorandum that Walker had a rough childhood and was removed from school in eighth grade. He has been held in jail for more than a year awaiting a resolution in the case and, during that time, started working toward obtaining his GED certificate.

"He has kept to himself while incarcerated, has followed the rules and has done everything he can do to prepare himself for his long sentence," defense attorney James Paulick wrote in the filing.

Walker requested to be housed in a South Carolina prison near where a relative lives.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .