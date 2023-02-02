McKeesport mayoral candidate facing second round of drug-related charges, says allegations are false

Corry Sanders is hoping to have a seat in that building as the next mayor of McKeesport but is now involved with his second run-in with authorities for drug-related charges. The mayoral hopeful was recently charged with multiple felonies in connection to an 11-month sting

“I pray that you see through these lies for what they truly are, which is a smear campaign,” said Sanders in a video posted to Instagram.

Corry Sanders is a mayoral candidate in McKeesport. He is also a pardoned felon. Back in 2019, Governor Tom Wolf pardoned Sanders for a 1993 drug conviction that barred him from serving on the city council despite winning the seat.

Now as he tries to become mayor, he is again facing several new drug-related charges. According to the attorney general’s office sanders was one of seven men charged following an 11-month investigation.

According to the complaint Sanders allegedly sold cocaine to an informant outside of his car -- and inside of Kool Kutz 2 barbershop where he serves as the manager and works as a barber.

In response to the allegation, Sanders posted this video to a public social media page:

“They have planted false narratives and lies about me because they feel threatened and challenged,” he said.

On Friday, when we spoke to him, he said the allegations are all false and that he has no further comment on the matter. But in that same video, he confirmed that he will continue his bid for mayor

“My biggest hope is that we the residents and people of McKeesport will stand up together and show these people that we will no longer tolerate injustice, and we will no longer continue to fall for the status quo,” said Sanders.

Voters will ultimately make the final decision during the May primary where Sanders will face off against incumbent Mayor Michael Cherepko and Joe Lopretto, a former school board member and retired police officer.

