McKeesport police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police in McKeesport need your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Rayyonna Rivers left her house around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police said she was last seen in the Sumac Street area of McKeesport wearing jeans, a black shirt and no shoes.

Rivers is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or call 911.

