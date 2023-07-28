McKeesport police chief hired as new South Allegheny School District chief of police

The South Allegheny School District has hired City of McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer as their new district chief of police.

Alfer was hired by 8-0 vote at Thursday’s special board meeting, according to a Facebook post.

He will be responsible for all safety and security measures for the school district.

Alfer has been with the City of McKeesport Police Department for 27 years, serving as chief since 2019.

In February, the police department lost an officer when a man opened fire during a domestic disturbance call.

Officer Sean Sluganski was killed in the line of duty and his partner, Officer Charles Thomas, was injured responding to the call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

