McKeesport Police investigating incident involving a child with a gun

McKeesport police are investigating an incident involving a child with a gun.

In an anonymous video sent to Channel 11, a home surveillance camera shows a little girl running outside and holding a gun in the air. Other children can be seen running away from the girl and screaming.

The incident happened recently in the Crawford Village area.

Now, McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alger says the child’s father, Charles Counts, has been arrested.

According to police, Counts admitted his child got hold of the unloaded gun in a drawer.

Counts is being charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment of another person.

