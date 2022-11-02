McKeesport police locate missing 14-year-old girl

UPDATE: She has been safely located, according to police.

McKeesport police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Haley Eadie is missing from the 400 block of Olive Street.

Eadie is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a medium build.

Police said she could be in McKeesport or Carrick.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino 2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting VIDEO: Mayor Gainey gives comments on funeral shooting investigation, church resumes services DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts