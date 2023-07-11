McKeesport police looking for missing man with mental health issues

McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

According to police, Steven Humphreys, 67, has mental health issues and hasn’t taken his medication.

Humphreys is described as a white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds.

If seen, call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.

