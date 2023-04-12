McKeesport police looking for missing teen

The City of McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Jeanell Platt, 14, was last seen on Saturday, April 8 at around 2:15 p.m.

Platt is described as a Black female who’s 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Police said Platt may be in the Harrison Village area of McKeesport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact McKeesport police at (412) 675-5015 or dial 911.

