McKeesport police respond to housing complex incident overnight

Police responded to an incident at a housing complex in McKeesport overnight.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows officers placing evidence markers in the 100 block of 13th Avenue in Harrison Village.

Officials would only confirm police activity in the area around 1:25 a.m. No injuries were reported.

We’ve reached out to McKeesport police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

