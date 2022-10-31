McKeesport police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
McKeesport police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to police, Haley Eadie is missing from the 400 block of Olive Street.
Eadie is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a medium build.
Police said she could be in McKeesport or Carrick.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
