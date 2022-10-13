McKeesport police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

McKeesport police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to a social media post, Zykia Settles is missing from the 400 block of Olive Street.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and distressed jeans.

Police said she is known to hang out in the Hi View Gardens area of McKeesport and in Duquesne.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call McKeesport Police at (412)675-5015 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Parkland high school shooting: Jurors reach verdict in Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial Man arrested in Penn Hills homicide Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases VIDEO: Police: Woman found dead in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts