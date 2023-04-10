McKeesport police searching for missing 32-year-old man

McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Gerald Critten was last seen in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, according to police.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police said Critten is bipolar and schizophrenic and is not taking his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or McKeesport police at 412-675-5015.

