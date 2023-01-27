McKeesport police searching for missing 34-year-old man

Police in the City of McKeesport are searching for a missing 34-year-old man.

They say Kenneth Lennex was last seen traveling the city of Pittsburgh on Jan. 22.

Lennex is described as a white man who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall. He is approximately 204 pounds.

Anyone who sees Lennex is asked to call McKeesport police at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

School and Business Closings State police respond to head-on collision Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges VIDEO:Post office employee steals mail truck, leads officers on wrong-way chase along I-79, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts