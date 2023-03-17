McKeesport police searching for missing man

City of McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Julius Fjeldsted, 28, went missing from UPMC McKeesport Hospital around 8:20 a.m. Friday.

Fjeldsted is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a tan button-down shirt, dark pants and glasses.

He has autism and does not have family in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 412-675-5015 or call 911.

