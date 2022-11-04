McKeesport police searching for missing man with health conditions

McKeesport police are searching for a missing man.

According to police, 45-year-old Larry Bryan was last seen wearing dark clothes and a leather jacket. He is missing from the 1800 block of Craig Street.

Police said his hair may be shorter than what is pictured above.

Bryan is a severe diabetic and suffers from other health problems, according to police. He does not have his medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call McKeesport police at 412-675-5051 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

At least 1 person killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County 11 Investigates update: Carvana Bridgeville dealership suspended by PennDOT indefinitely Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia VIDEO: At least 1 trapped in crash near Sewickley Creek in Westmoreland DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts