McKeesport police seeking public’s help to find missing teen

The City of McKeesport Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Jordan Boyd, 15, is reported missing from the 400 block of Olive Street.

Boyd is described as a Black male standing at 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Police said Boyd may still be in the McKeesport area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015.

