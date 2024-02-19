McKenzie running for 20th Circuit Commonwealth's Attorney

Feb. 19—GREENUP — Rhese McKenzie has announced his run for 20th Circuit Commonwealth's Attorney, which includes Lewis and Greenup Counties.

The lifelong resident of Greenup County and 2002 Russell High School alumnus graduated from Centre College in Danville in 2006 and Ohio Northern University Law School in 2009. He is now an associate with Campbell and Woods in Ashland and has experience with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy ranging from juvenile court to capital murder cases.

McKenzie said he has a deep love for the area.

"While I was in college, I would talk to my friends from high school who would tell me they couldn't wait to graduate and move to Lexington or Louisville or Nashville, or wherever they were going," he said. "I would laugh because I always wanted to come back home."

He said he had the importance of volunteerism and doing for one's community instilled in him from youth, and running for office is an extension of that philosophy.

"I did public defender work and defending those who can't afford representation. Now I want to continue and represent those who have been wronged and help them cope with that and heal," he said.

His plans include working closely with law enforcement officers, with whom he already is familiar.

"I know all the things they do and also the things they do out of the public eye to keep us and our kids safe," he said. "To work hand in hand with them and stand up with them in court, it would be an honor to do that, and I can't wait to get started."

The work is challenging, he said, but it pays off.

"It can be very hard and demanding work. It's something that's very well worth it at the end of the day and, whether it's from the attorney standpoint or law enforcement standpoint, it's something we can all hang our hat on at the end of the day," he said.

McKenzie and his wife, Melissa, have a 4-year-old daughter, Peyton.

