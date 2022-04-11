McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Could Be 38% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for McKesson

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$3.87b

US$3.31b

US$3.50b

US$3.43b

US$3.32b

US$3.33b

US$3.36b

US$3.40b

US$3.45b

US$3.50b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x4

Analyst x4

Analyst x3

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 0.45%

Est @ 0.89%

Est @ 1.2%

Est @ 1.42%

Est @ 1.57%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8%

US$3.7k

US$3.0k

US$3.0k

US$2.7k

US$2.5k

US$2.4k

US$2.3k

US$2.2k

US$2.1k

US$2.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$26b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.5b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.8%– 1.9%) = US$93b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$93b÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= US$53b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$78b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$326, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at McKesson as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.910. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For McKesson, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for McKesson that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does MCK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks See Fresh Bout of Selling on Covid, Regulation Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as mounting concern over a Covid outbreak at home and rising global interest rates added to persistent regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizu

  • Why Murphy Oil (MUR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

    Murphy Oil (MUR) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 72% Above Its Share Price

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) by taking...

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Shopify announces 10-for-1 stock split, proposes founder share for CEO

    (Reuters) -Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc on Monday announced a 10-for-1 split of its class A and class B stock, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors. Shopify would also seek shareholder approval to authorize and issue a new class of shares, called the Founder share, to Tobi Lutke, its chief executive officer and founder. The proposal seeks to preserve the voting power of Lutke, as the Founder share will provide him with a variable number of votes and that combined with his previously owned shares from other classes would represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of Shopify's outstanding shares.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Are Overrated: Here's Where Income Investors Might Want to Look Instead

    While those achievements are undoubtedly impressive, I think there's a good case to be made that Dividend Aristocrats are overrated. Here's where income investors might want to look instead. My view is that enough are overrated to claim that the group as a whole often receives too much attention from income investors.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?

    RH is an under-the-radar Buffett stock, and perhaps an underappreciated brand with underappreciated ambitions.

  • China Yield Premium Over U.S. Vanishes With More Outflows Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade, paving the way for more capital outflows to follow the recent record exodus from the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine S

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway announced $22 billion of investments last quarter — marking a huge increase in its spending

    Buffett's company plowed $7 billion into Occidental stock, spent over $3 billion on HP shares, and struck a nearly $12 billion deal to buy Alleghany.

  • 3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

    A little over a year ago, things couldn't have been better for Wall Street. What's more, there was abundant access to cheap capital and the Federal Reserve was intent on maintaining its dovish monetary stance. While no one ever said overseeing monetary policy for the largest economy in the world would be easy, in hindsight the Fed left its foot on the accelerator for far too long.

  • Elon Musk teases Michael Burry for shorting Tesla — and promises 'The Big Short' investor his Twitter problem will be fixed

    Musk, who revealed a big stake in Twitter and agreed to join its board this week, told Burry his verified status on the platform would be reinstated.

  • Rivian Gets First Sell Rating From Wall Street. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wall Street has been pretty positive on Rivian Automotive stock, despite some rocky trading out of the gate for the electric-truck start-up. Exane BNP Paribas on Monday launched coverage of Rivian (ticker: RIVN) stock with a Sell rating and a target price of $35, according to the news aggregation service the Fly on the Wall. Analyst Dorothee Cresswell says Rivian is a real EV player, but that recent pricing actions demonstrated that the company’s initial products—a pickup truck and SUV—were “structurally unprofitable.”

  • 3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    You may have lofty goals for retirement, like getting to travel the world. No matter what your retirement plans look like, a solid nest egg could make them possible. Dividend stocks offer two opportunities to make money.