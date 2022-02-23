McKinley High School teacher suspended after asking class if she could use a racial slur

Canton City School District

CANTON – A McKinley High School teacher remains suspended as district officials investigate a video that shows her asking students whether she can say a racial slur in a song.

Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert sent a message to McKinley parents and district employees last week that said the district was aware of the video circulating on social media. The teacher had been removed from the classroom, pending an internal investigation.

"At the Canton City School District, one of our core values is building community," Talbert wrote in his message to McKinley employees. "We take pride in being an inclusive district that welcomes students of all races and creeds. We appreciate your continued support in maintaining an environment that is free from inappropriate and insensitive behaviors."

Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert sent a message to McKinley High School employees on Feb. 16 that said the district was aware of the video showing a McKinley teacher using racially insensitive language and notifying them that she has been placed on paid administrative leave. A similar message also was sent to parents.

A 10-second unedited version of the video shows the teacher, who is white, standing in front of some students.

She appears to ask, "Am I allowed to say (slur) in a song if I sing it?" Laughter can be heard and the video ends. A shorter, edited version of the video has been more widely circulated on various social media platforms.

The student who posted the video on Feb. 16 does not explain what led up to the teacher asking the question or how students reacted after the video ends. A message sent to the student was not immediately returned.

Paul Palomba, president of the Canton Professional Educators' Association, could not be immediately reached for comment.

