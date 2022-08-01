McKinney Fire, Pelosi's Asia trip, Kentucky flooding: 5 things to know Monday

McKinney Fire becomes California's largest blaze this year

Firefighters are working Monday to contain a wildfire just south of Oregon's state line that exploded to over 50,000 acres on Sunday, becoming California's largest fire this year just one week after the previous record was broken. The McKinney Fire erupted Friday in the Klamath National Forest and quickly burned out of control, threatening the town of Yreka City and putting about 2,000 residents under evacuation orders. It remained 0% contained as of Sunday evening, according to CalFire – a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. "Abundant" lightning, gusty winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity all pose threats to firefighters and could further intensify the fire's behavior, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Forest and grasslands are burning at an alarming rate in the West. When will they regrow?

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Pelosi leads Asia visit amid tensions over Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a congressional delegation on a visit to the Indo-Pacific region, but a controversial visit to Taiwan has so far not been announced. Pelosi's office on Sunday said the delegation will visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. A potential stop in Taiwan has risen as a tension point between Washington and Beijing. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has warned of "consequences" should the speaker visit. Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign country, and the U.S. has long embraced a murky middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without antagonizing China.

A man uses a magnifying glass to read a newspaper headline reporting on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asia visit, at a stand in Beijing, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Pelosi confirmed Sunday she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory.

Death toll from flooding in Kentucky rises to 28, more rain forecast

Devastated communities across eastern Kentucky continue to dig out Monday as the state's death toll from historic flooding rose to 28, according to the governor's office. State officials said they expect the death count to grow in the coming days. The flooding caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage and displaced hundreds of people, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As of Sunday, dozens of people remained unaccounted for, and some areas were inaccessible to search-and-rescue teams. Excessive runoff from showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday could result in additional flooding of rivers, creeks and streams, the National Weather Service warned.

Story continues

Ruling in disciplinary case of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected

Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson is expected on Monday to hand down her ruling on what kind of punishment Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson deserves for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy amid more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct. The three-day disciplinary hearing that reviewed the findings of the NFL’s year-plus-long investigation into the allegations concluded on June 30. The NFL had recommended an indefinite suspension of no less than a year, even though Watson never faced any criminal charges for the allegations leveled against him by massage therapists that he hired while quarterback of the Houston Texans. Two Houston area grand juries opted against charging him for any crimes, but he did face civil lawsuits from 24 women and reached financial settlements with 20 of the accusers.

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs on the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland's controversial quarterback is on the field Wednesday, July 27, 2022, as the Browns opened training camp still not knowing if Watson will be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

You may no longer need a COVID test to get on a cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is ending its pre-embarkation COVID-19 test requirement where local restrictions do not require tests starting Monday. The policy change applies for its brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Testing rules will stay in place for trips from places that have local testing rules, including the U.S., Bermuda, Canada and Greece. The change comes as cruise travel is returning to normal more than two years after the pandemic shut down the industry.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nancy Pelosi, McKinney Fire, Kentucky flooding: 5 things to know Monday